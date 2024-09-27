China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Shares Down 10%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 249,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

China Tower Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

China Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.