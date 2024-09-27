Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Chord Energy Stock Down 13.6 %
OTCMKTS WLLBW opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $32.70.
About Chord Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chord Energy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.