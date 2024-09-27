Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ciena worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ciena by 1,944.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,513 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $48,214,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,524,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,378,000 after purchasing an additional 827,352 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 791,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $17,598,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,712 shares of company stock valued at $498,637. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

