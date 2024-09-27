Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $207.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas has a 12 month low of $118.68 and a 12 month high of $211.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 780,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

