CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Up 18.8%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) rose 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

CITIC Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

Get CITIC alerts:

CITIC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.