Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ CZWI opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $146.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
