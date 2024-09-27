Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $146.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

