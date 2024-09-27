Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

NYSE CLH opened at $243.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.41. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,963.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

