CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.41

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.41 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 93.54 ($1.25). CLS shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.25), with a volume of 188,530 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.53) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £365.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,538.46%.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

