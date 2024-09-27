CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $221.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.67.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CME opened at $218.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day moving average is $207.48. CME Group has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

