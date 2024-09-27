Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.09

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $14.13. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 328,520 shares traded.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 92,305 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,338.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 296,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 276,180 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

