Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Collective Growth Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.
About Collective Growth
Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Collective Growth
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.