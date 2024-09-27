Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading Up 3.5%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 12,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Free Report) by 144.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.98% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

