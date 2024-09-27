Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $160.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 80.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 92.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,525 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

