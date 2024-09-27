Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.90 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 5.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,741,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,143,000 after purchasing an additional 184,970 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 124.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 760,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 421,374 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter worth $2,121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 75,147 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCU opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $561.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.