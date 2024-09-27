Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.88.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.90 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 5.8 %
NYSE:CCU opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $561.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.