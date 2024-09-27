Comparing Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN)

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fisker and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26% Ideanomics N/A -424.07% -75.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Fisker and Ideanomics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million 0.01 -$939.95 million ($2.22) 0.00 Ideanomics $15.46 million 0.13 -$223.83 million ($61.35) 0.00

Ideanomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fisker. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fisker beats Ideanomics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators. This business unit provides solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for the fleet operators of commercial EVs; and zero emission mobility solutions, such as the provision of commercial electric vans, trucks, buses, electric tractors, and two-wheeled transportation, supporting by the provision of energy services and infrastructure for the EV market comprising charging systems, energy storage, and energy generation, including hydrogen and solar, and associated data and management applications. It also offers high-power inductive charging solutions for medium and heavy-duty EVs; manufactures and distributes electric powered tractors; manufactures and sells electric and hybrid electric propulsion kits, as well as electric motorcycles; sells EV bikes, scooters, and batteries under the Treeletrik brand; and designs, manufactures, and markets electric commercial vehicles, as well as performs retrofits to convert diesel powered specialty vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital business unit provides financing services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. This business unit offers solutions for the real estate transactions, including title and escrow, residential and commercial title insurance, and closing and settlement services, as well as specialized offerings for the mortgage industry; and acts as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority-registered broker dealer that operates a platform focused on private equity and debt. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

