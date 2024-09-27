Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on COMP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $3,998,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,522.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock worth $56,222,967. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COMP opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.91. Compass has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.78.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Compass will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

