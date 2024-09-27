Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on COMP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on COMP
Insider Buying and Selling
Compass Stock Performance
NYSE:COMP opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.91. Compass has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.78.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Compass will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Compass
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.