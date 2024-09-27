Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.61

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.61 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 20.75 ($0.28). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 21.10 ($0.28), with a volume of 140,445 shares.

Condor Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.61. The company has a market capitalization of £43.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2,110.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Condor Gold news, insider Mark Child bought 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £22,110 ($29,606.32). 40.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Condor Gold Company Profile

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United Kingdom and Nicaragua. It also explores for silver mines. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

