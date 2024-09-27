CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEIX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $11,883,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.72. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

About CONSOL Energy



CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

