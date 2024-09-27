Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $255.20 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.93.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.12.

Get Our Latest Report on STZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.