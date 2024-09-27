Context Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

Shares of CNTX stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Context Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,108,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,886,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,281 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,290,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,881,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

