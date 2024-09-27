Contrasting Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$64.46 million ($5.63) -3.35 Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.06) -2.29

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jasper Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acumen Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A -64.68% -56.10% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.63% -21.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jasper Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.47%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Jasper Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation. In addition, it is also developing stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as sickle cell disease, fanconi anemia, chronic granulomatous diseases, and GATA2 MDS, and severe combined immunodeficiency. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

