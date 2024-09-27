Contrasting e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) & SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SemiLEDs and e.Digital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $5.31 million 1.63 -$2.69 million ($0.47) -2.55 e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

e.Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SemiLEDs.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SemiLEDs and e.Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -44.37% -120.86% -18.80% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

e.Digital beats SemiLEDs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

