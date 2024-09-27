Contrasting Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) & Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Haoxi Health Technology and Groupon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haoxi Health Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Groupon 1 0 2 1 2.75

Profitability

Groupon has a consensus price target of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 75.01%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Haoxi Health Technology.

This table compares Haoxi Health Technology and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haoxi Health Technology N/A N/A N/A Groupon -7.03% N/A -0.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Haoxi Health Technology and Groupon”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haoxi Health Technology $42.57 million 0.15 N/A N/A N/A Groupon $511.89 million 0.79 -$55.41 million ($1.29) -7.90

Haoxi Health Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Summary

Groupon beats Haoxi Health Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haoxi Health Technology

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, which include online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help its advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms. The company places its ads through mainstream online short video platforms and social media platforms, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It serves advertiser client base primarily in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

