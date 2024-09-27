Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 829,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,525 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Copa were worth $78,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Copa by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 192,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 63,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

CPA opened at $93.94 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.93.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

