Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the August 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock worth $400,732,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 718.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 50.0% during the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 850.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 577,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 516,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

