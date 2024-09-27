CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Stock Price Down 2.2%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €0.38 ($0.43) and last traded at €0.39 ($0.44). Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.40 ($0.45).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,344.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €0.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.10.
CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.
