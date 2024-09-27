Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corning in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.