Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,600,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,600,298.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,068 shares of company stock worth $324,787. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Coursera by 7,568.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 72.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 26.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. Coursera has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

