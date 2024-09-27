Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.55.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered Crew Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Crew Energy Stock Down 1.9 %
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.640492 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Crew Energy
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.
