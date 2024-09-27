Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.97 and traded as high as C$6.85. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$6.74, with a volume of 183,656 shares changing hands.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark lowered Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins cut shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of C$75.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.640492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

