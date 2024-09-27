Critical Review: Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) versus Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTS)

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Inspirato shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.3% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Inspirato shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inspirato $329.10 million 0.08 -$51.76 million ($14.56) -0.26

This table compares Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and Inspirato”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspirato.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and Inspirato, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inspirato has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 176.32%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1.

Profitability

This table compares Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A N/A N/A Inspirato -10.93% N/A -13.20%

Summary

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 beats Inspirato on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

(Get Free Report)

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

