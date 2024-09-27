Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.82.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $147.40 on Friday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 14.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Crocs by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

