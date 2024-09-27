Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $155.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $149.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CROX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $147.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.31.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

