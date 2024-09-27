CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.50

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.50 and traded as high as $48.21. CSG Systems International shares last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 225,350 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGS

CSG Systems International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.