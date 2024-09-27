CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $50,751.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at $225,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 466.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 832.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

