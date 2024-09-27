CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Insider John Cronin Buys 315,689 Shares of Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) insider John Cronin bought 315,689 shares of CyanConnode stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 950 ($12.72) per share, with a total value of £2,999,045.50 ($4,015,861.68).

CyanConnode Stock Up 16.0 %

CYAN opened at GBX 10.85 ($0.15) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1,085.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.32. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.45 ($0.19).

Get CyanConnode alerts:

CyanConnode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.