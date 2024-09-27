CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Insider John Cronin Buys 315,689 Shares of Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) insider John Cronin bought 315,689 shares of CyanConnode stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 950 ($12.72) per share, with a total value of £2,999,045.50 ($4,015,861.68).
CyanConnode Stock Up 16.0 %
CYAN opened at GBX 10.85 ($0.15) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1,085.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.32. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.45 ($0.19).
CyanConnode Company Profile
