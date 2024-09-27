CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $292.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $287.38 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $152.03 and a 12 month high of $293.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

