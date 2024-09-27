Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 515,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $33.06 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

