DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DBVT opened at $0.69 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.68.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies comprises 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.