Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Decentral Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Decentral Life, Inc operates as a technology business incubator that develops and licenses social networking and ecommerce technologies. The company develops and offers Seed technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) powered social network and Ecommerce platform to enhance speed, security, and accuracy on the niche social networks using blockchain technology.

