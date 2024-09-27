Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DCTH. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $8.87 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $246.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

