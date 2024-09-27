Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

