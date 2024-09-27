Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,248.28

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,248.28 ($30.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,460 ($32.94). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,432 ($32.57), with a volume of 97,149 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,494 ($33.40) to GBX 2,700 ($36.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,492.21%.
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
