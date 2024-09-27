Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,008 ($40.28).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($28.12) to GBX 2,400 ($32.14) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.49) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.17) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.85) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,444 ($32.73) per share, with a total value of £8,285.16 ($11,094.22). Insiders have bought 351 shares of company stock valued at $858,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,624.50 ($35.14) on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,165.60 ($29.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,268.50 ($43.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of £58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,002.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,473.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,641.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 6,106.87%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

