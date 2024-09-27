Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,816,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digital Locations Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLOC remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 305,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,445. The stock has a market cap of $587,016.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.45. Digital Locations has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc operates as an aggregator, developer, and acquirer of small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. The company intends to develop a portfolio of sites to meet the expected demand of growing 5G networks. It also provides web-based software, which provides a system and method for identifying wireless communication assets.

