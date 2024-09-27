DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCNGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.63 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

