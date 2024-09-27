Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 122,705 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,705 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of Masco worth $75,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $83.14 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. Masco’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

