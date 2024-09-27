Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 14,595 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Tyler Technologies worth $78,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $578.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $575.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $598.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,840.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

