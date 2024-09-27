Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 201,032 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $78,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter worth about $941,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 75.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.50 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,095 shares of company stock valued at $97,127. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

