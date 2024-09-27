Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 214,915 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,569,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,915 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Select Water Solutions worth $70,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 57.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Select Water Solutions’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

